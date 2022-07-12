A recent editorial in The Times-Picayune | The Advocate said that the "Supreme Court majority is eager to use its power."
And it is about time!
But to call it "power" is derogatory to the court. We have a majority of court members who realize their power is the Constitution, which they are using as their guide.
We finally have a Supreme Court that is making decisions based upon what the Constitution says. How awesome is that!
How weird is that to most liberals and most Democrats. The court is saying what should have always been the case: "We don't make laws. Laws are for Congress and for states to make."
This court is simply fixing the wrongs of previous Supreme Court decisions, which in effect made law. Amen to fixing past wrongs of the court.
God bless the Supreme Court and God bless America!
PAUL HOGAN
civil engineer
Des Allemands