I have been reading that the folks at Together Baton Rouge are upset that ExxonMobil is applying for Industrial Tax Exemption Program considerations on their possible $240 million refinery upgrade. The concern seems to be that it does not create new permanent jobs, although it likely saves 50 to 100 current permanent jobs.
I worked at ExxonMobil for 37 years and worked on a number of projects. I can attest that the ITEP credit has improved the return on these projects by an amount that gets them strongly considered for funding. Without this credit, they may not get funded. I have met with Broderick Bagert (with Together Baton Rouge) and tried to explain this to him, but he was not convinced.
With this background, I just read the article in the current issue of the Business Report on the highest value home sales in 2020. It was interesting that they included the assessed value of the homes along with the sales price. The average assessment of the houses listed was 45% of the sales price ($9.6 million vs. $21.1 million).
I checked my recent property tax notice and calculated my home is assessed at 90% of its potential sales price. So, if these 11 homes had been properly assessed, there would be $9.6 million more in the assessment amount. When you consider all the property in East Baton Rouge parish, you can only imagine how much property tax is being lost by this outrageous under-assessment on the more expensive properties.
The Business Report ran an article about this a number of months ago. Our assessor, Brian Wilson, said he didn't always assess a property's value by using an actual sales price, if he felt that it wasn't reflective of its real value.
I fully support using ITEP to attract business investment in Baton Rouge. I also fully support getting Brian Wilson to do his job and assess property values more accurately. There is way more property tax being lost in this manner than what is invested in industrial tax exemptions.
MARVIN BORGMEYER
retired operations manager
Baton Rouge