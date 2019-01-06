So, the country that is convinced it is becoming great again launched 2019 by lobbing at least three volleys of gas at women, men, and children trying to cross into our country. Surely, these migrants aren’t living this nightmare journey to safety and hoped-for opportunity on a whim. Can Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and President Donald Trump not bridge our own partisan wall and find an orderly, humane way to process those who feel their only hope for family survival lies in risking all they have to reach the United States?
Eva Abbott
retired
Abita Springs