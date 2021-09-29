The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous economic hardship in 2020. But timely federal aid and safety net programs dampened the blow and effectively kept tens and thousands of Louisianans out of poverty, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. While critical federal action helped alleviate suffering in the first year of the pandemic, the need for bold action to address both recent disasters and longstanding weaknesses in our economy remains.
Last year, the official poverty rate, which doesn’t account for all government aid, rose 1 percentage point to 11.4%. But the supplemental poverty measure, an updated measure that does account for government assistance, actually decreased by 2.7 percentage points to 9.1%. What those numbers show is that federal safety-net programs worked as intended. Timely assistance through stimulus checks, increased unemployment insurance and nutrition assistance played a critical role in mitigating some of the extreme harms of the pandemic.
But Louisiana can’t relax. Variants continue to threaten recovery, and rebuilding work from multiple hurricanes is ongoing. Louisiana had one of the highest poverty rates in the nation going into the pandemic, and 174,000 Louisiana households with children report that the children still don’t have enough to eat. We can do better.
Congress has a historic opportunity to boost our economic recovery and level the economic playing field for all Louisianans. The Build Back Better plan permanently extends the enhanced child tax credit, which helps nearly 90% of Louisiana kids, and ensures that the child credit gets to the families that need it most. It delivers on the promise of family medical leave by making it paid, so people can afford to take time off from work to care for themselves or an ailing family member. It invests in more affordable housing, strengthens childcare so that quality care is available and affordable, reduces food hardship and more. Lawmakers must act to invest in Louisiana and ensure every family has what they need to thrive.
STACEY ROUSSEL
Louisiana Budget Project
Baton Rouge