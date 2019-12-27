I recently had the unfortunate experience of driving on Government Street and Park Boulevard in Baton Rouge. People who drive that route probably understand what I'm talking about. I don't understand how our parish government could spend so much time and money rehabilitating still-in-good-condition Highland Road when streets such as Park Boulevard and Government Street are in such an abysmal state. Driving on these streets is akin to driving over moon craters. I can only hope that our parish government will use some of the MoveBR funds to prioritize and repair roads that are actually in need of it.
Jeannie Williamson
academic employee
Baton Rouge