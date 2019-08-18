It was one heck of a war. For months, the Mississippi River flowed above flood stage, putting massive amounts of water on its endangered levees. In many locations along the Mississippi, including Baton Rouge, flood duration records were shattered, exceeding even those set in the historic flood of 1927.
As the calendar turned to 2019, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began its “flood fight” that turned into a massive battle against the rampaging river. Hundreds of miles of levees were constantly inspected, updated hydrology models were employed to determine when control structures such as the Bonnet Carre Spillway were utilized, and flood fighting materials and equipment were positioned in critical areas facing the most danger.
The biggest threat to life, property and commerce along the Mississippi River since Calvin Coolidge was president is now coming to an end. Every resident of the Mississippi River Valley owes a big debt of gratitude to the men and women of the U.S. Corps of Engineers for the outstanding effort they put forward in the great flood fight of 2019.
Dan Juneau
retired association executive
Baton Rouge