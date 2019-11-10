Why don't we invite our "allies," the Kurds, relocate to our southern border? This move could protect our country from further illegal border crossings, caravans, and combat the cartels since the Kurds are such good fighters. This would even satisfy the left's insane desire to import more poor and uneducated people that will not assimilate to our culture and end up hating us. This would make our "allies" in Turkey very happy. This would make Iraq and Syria happy too. I am sure our "allies," the Saudis, wouldn't mind either. This would also eliminate our need to have troops in Syria, assuming we are not smuggling oil like the Russians allege. We would probably save billions. If this sounds ludicrous, understand that it is no worse than our current foreign policy.
Clay Doremus
laboratory analyst
Baton Rouge