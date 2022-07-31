Comedian and social commentator George Carlin observed that abortion opponents will do everything they can for the unborn child, but once the child is born, he or she is on his or her own.
Now that our Legislature will inevitably succeed in banning abortions in Louisiana, the question is whether it will prove Carlin right or wrong.
For example, will the Legislature now fully fund early childhood education and good K-12 education and make college education reasonably accessible? Will the Legislature work to protect our children from illness due to pollution and from climate change? Will the Legislature work to eliminate or at least reduce childhood poverty in our state?
Sadly, I am reasonably sure that our current legislative majority will prove that Carlin was correct.
JACK M. ALLTMONT
attorney
New Orleans