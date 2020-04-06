Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina, I still get flashbacks of people waiting on rooftops begging for help and incarcerated young people left in prisons to die as the water levels continued to rise. It was the kind of disaster that none of us who experienced it will ever forget. And yet, as we find our community facing another crisis, our youth justice system is no better prepared than they were that fateful time fifteen years ago.
Just a few days ago in Louisiana, it was reported that almost a dozen kids and employees in youth centers across the state tested positive for COVID-19. This incident underscores my fears that COVID-19 is invading Louisiana’s youth prisons and jails. The conditions in these facilities are already poor, unsanitary and tight, making prisons a prime breeding ground where the virus will likely spread like wildfire.
Last week, my organization and almost thirty other organizations sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards and local elected officials outlining necessary actions to protect youth in custody from a public health emergency. For those who remain in custody, we must do all we can to protect their health — which keeps the broader community safe. Research shows that youth behind bars are especially vulnerable to epidemics due to being held in close and often unsanitary quarters.
Cleaning and securing detention centers is the bare minimum. Behind bars, youth are not able to participate in proactive measures to keep themselves safe, such as social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying in clean spaces.
Time is of the essence.
Edwards should protect Lousianans by halting admissions to juvenile detention and removing as many youths as expeditiously as possible from these facilities, especially those who are ill, suffer from chronic illness and have COVID-19 symptoms.
There is no time to deliberate further.
Let’s not make the same mistakes made during the Hurricane Katrina crisis by failing to protect those most vulnerable. This time, we must ensure our children are protected.
GINA WOMACK
executive director, Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children
New Orleans