With no foreseeable end to the COVID-19 crisis before school concludes this coming May, it is important that educators, parents and state leaders start to look to the future for how Louisiana can provide access to a holistic, safe and online learning environment at any grade level in public elementary and secondary education.
After Hurricane Katrina, a revolution occurred in Louisiana public education. Laws previously passed to encourage more choices in public schooling became important tools in helping Louisiana school districts struggling to reopen in the midst of incredible environmental and fiscal crises. Because of those laws, charter schooling grew at leaps and bounds in Louisiana, and one of those options was K-12 online public schools.
Amid our current public health crisis and devastating hurricanes of 2020, these full-time online public schools were able to seamlessly provide students with a high-quality learning experience designed to be delivered online. While these options exist in our state, students who want to enroll now simply can’t, due to extensive wait lists. That is just one of the many reasons why I and others are working tirelessly to bring another quality virtual K-12 school.
As an educator, I acutely understand the benefit online learning can bring and why families are interested in this as a viable option. Education is not and should not be a one-size-fits-all approach as no two students learn or succeed in the same way. Online school provides the opportunity for specially trained certified teachers to provide personalized lessons and instruction online, in a safe and supportive learning environment.
When it comes to full-time online school, it isn’t just one type of student who is enrolling and finding success. Some families choose a virtual education because their student is ahead or behind in the classroom and would benefit from learning at their own pace with more individualized attention. Others choose the digital environment because they need a more flexible schedule to pursue their passions and interests like acting or volunteering in their community. And still others enroll for the safe learning environment, something that is top of mind now more than ever.
Opportunities made available by quality virtual schooling provide families a lifeline so that students will be able to not only continue their education, but also have a sense of normalcy and stability in these uncertain times created in the aftermath of hurricanes and pandemic.
The Louisiana Department of Education, having successfully introduced and operated charter school learning throughout the state, is in a much more advantageous position today in understanding what a successful program looks like and more viable options should be available for families across our state as soon as possible.
JOVAN T. THOMAS
board member, Louisiana Connections Academy
Baton Rouge