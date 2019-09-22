Michael Sellen's letter regarding the Drew Brees controversy states, in part, "... those who are always offended by anything and everything they don't believe need to read the First Amendment ..." I'd like to take that one step further. When I was on active duty at Fort Benjamin Harrison in the mid-1960s, I subscribed to the Indianapolis Star daily newspaper. At the top of its editorial page was a version of a quote attributed to Voltaire wherein his personal tolerance finds its highest expression. In a letter to Claude Helvetius, Voltaire says "I wholly disapprove of what you say and will defend to the death your right to say it." Hey, this Voltaire guy was no schlemiel. We need more of the population to emulate that kind of tolerance.
John Logreco Jr.
lieutenant. colonel, U.S. Army, retired
Metairie