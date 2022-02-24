Education experts agree that smaller class sizes are preferable for several reasons. Smaller student-teacher ratios allow teachers to form better relationships with students, identify and work on individual issues, and generally have more ability to manage the needs of the whole class. This leads to better outcomes for both teachers and students.
As the East Baton Rouge School Board begins the process of redistricting, members should look to the classroom for inspiration.
The benefits of smaller class sizes also apply to smaller districts. Smaller districts allow better access for individual constituents to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed while affording elected representatives a better opportunity to identify and respond to the needs of their constituents.
Since the last census, the EBR School board has voluntarily shrunk itself down from 12 to 11 and then nine members, largely under the justification of efficiency. But I’m not sure that anyone who has been watching would agree that outcome has been achieved.
The constituent-board member ratio in the current nine-district framework is over 40,000:1, one of the highest in the state. That’s a lot of people for a part-time board member to get to know, understand, and represent effectively.
Larger districts are also more expensive to campaign and win in. EBR School board campaign budgets have ballooned from double to triple digits in the last decade.
Rather than becoming more efficient, the result of downsizing is a board that has lost touch with the public that it represents, and has instead become too influenced by deep-pocketed groups who pour money into members' campaigns.
Board members can address these concerns by looking to the wisdom of small class sizes and restoring the 11 or 12 single-member framework, or even considering a plan for 15 single-member districts, the maximum allowed by state law.
JENNIFER HARDING
parent and community volunteer
Baton Rouge