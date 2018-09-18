Our path to a prosperous and equitable southeast Louisiana is difficult. One in two households in our community struggles to make ends meet. The impact of that staggering figure is responsible for much of our region’s societal and economic challenges.
To solve big problems, like financial instability, we need long-term solutions. United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Blueprint for Prosperity, our plan to move individuals out of poverty, identifies specific indicators that will maximize employment and economic achievement to increase the productive capacity of our regional economy.
We’re focusing on three critical areas aimed at strengthening our region’s economic growth: building a more engaged and skilled workforce, minimizing the pressures on health care and social services and supporting corporate responsibility efforts.
Investments in early care, education and workforce development are the only path forward to improve business development and create the conditions for our economy to flourish. United Way’s financial capability offerings are building pathways to prosperity and fostering individual initiative. We’re providing the skills necessary for those living in or near poverty, like Terry, to move into financial stability.
Terry struggled to get back on track after incarceration. He enrolled in UWSELA’s financial capability program, learned how to manage his finances and secured a full-time job with Ochsner. Terry is now a valuable member of our labor force and a positive contributor to our economy.
United Way continues to improve economic opportunities for business in southeast Louisiana, and we remain dedicated to providing the support necessary to help your business thrive.
As we kick off UWSELA’s 2018-19 annual vampaign, we encourage business leaders to join United Way, run a workplace campaign and take advantage of myriad benefits that come along with trusting United Way as your philanthropic adviser.
We create turnkey philanthropic and engagement opportunities for your employees, giving them the flexibility to give, advocate and volunteer on their terms — identifying the causes they feel passionate about.
If you’re already connected with us, we challenge you to introduce a new leader to the benefits of a United Way partnership. Here’s your pitch.
For every dollar invested in UWSELA’s annual campaign in 2016, we facilitated the return of $2.65 in community impact in southeast Louisiana in 2017. That rate on return proves that we’re leveraging your corporate and employee contributions at a level unmatched in our community.
Ultimately, an investment in United Way and a workplace campaign will return a loyal and energetic workforce that is ready to advance the well-being of your company, alongside a healthy and economically thriving southeast Louisiana with better, brighter futures for all.
Roger Ogden
UWSELA 2018-19 Cabinet Chair
New Orleans
Michael Williamson
UWSELA President and CEO
New Orleans