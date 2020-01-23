Animal Wellness Action is tremendously grateful to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., for leading the fight in Congress to stop the killing of bears for their gall bladders and other internal organs.
Bear gall bladders are used in Traditional Chinese Medicine. In China, South Korea and Vietnam, there are bear “farms” where the animals are housed in concrete pits and “milked” for their bile, in demonstrably inhumane conditions. Wild bears, including in North America, are also known to be poached just for their gall bladders.
The Bear Protection Act would forbid any interstate transport or sales of bear gall bladders and forbid any imports or exports of these body parts. We shouldn’t be killing rhinos for their horns, elephants for their tusks or bears for their gall bladders.
Wildlife trafficking is one of the greatest threats to rare species throughout the world. We appreciate Kennedy’s leadership in working to stop this malicious cruelty to wildlife, including the imperiled Louisiana black bear.
WAYNE PACELLE
founder, Animal Wellness Action
Washington, D.C.