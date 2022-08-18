Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways.
I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the first thing a visitor would see upon arriving? Litter.
From the split to College Drive, I counted whole or pieces of seven tires, a folding table, parts of a vehicle bumper, a plastic cover and debris. From College to downtown it got better but still at least four more tires, two hubcaps, remnants of several cardboard boxes and more debris.
Exiting North Street, one of three main exits to downtown Baton Rouge, the exit ramp alone carried with it yet another tire, 10 or 12 cans/bottles, a Popeye’s bag thrown open and much debris. That’s just my little daily journey. Think what lies farther on I-10 or I-12 or U.S. 61 and I-110.
The real kicker in all this is that I noticed this accumulation of litter and trash, not this week, but in early June. It all remains.
I am convinced that we will not stop people from littering. If they do not respect themselves, they certainly have no respect for their city. I travel all over the country on business and the first thing I notice is how others deal with their trash.
They pick it up. Other locals litter no more or less than us. Unlike us, they just pick it up.
Kudos to the group that has made picking up trash at the I-10 intersections of Essen, Bluebonnet and Siegen a priority.
KEN NAQUIN
CEO, Louisiana Associated General Contractors
Baton Rouge