I recently attended a press event organized by Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to show community and business support for ExxonMobil and the importance of its investments in the area. For those who couldn’t be there, you missed something special. The mayor gave a resounding statement of her support for the company. Other speakers talked about the generosity and philanthropy of ExxonMobil for charitable causes like United Way, its donations to workforce training and education to help people gain access to their careers and jobs, and about the impact of firms like ExxonMobil on generations of small businesses in the area. It was powerful and direct.
Broome deserves credit for not only saying she supports ExxonMobil, but for backing it up with actions. Baton Rouge wants to attract more of its investments.
The message should be loud and clear: Baton Rouge appreciates ExxonMobil and wants it here. Kudos to the mayor for her leadership on this important issue.
John Overton
small business owner
Baton Rouge