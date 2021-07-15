In 1980, when I was a single mom preparing to go to law school, I qualified for and completed all the paperwork for a Farmer's Home Loan for a house located in Baton Rouge. I patiently waited for the processing of my paperwork before my purchase agreement became void. Two days before the termination of my purchase agreement, Farmer's Home advised that the final signature on my paperwork would not happen timely because that person was on vacation.
Out of desperation, I looked up Gov. Edwin Edwards' number in the phone book and cold-called him even though I had never met him. He told me to come by his office at 2 p.m. that day. When I got there, he told me that my loan would close the next day, where to retrieve my paperwork (which was ready), and wished me luck in law school. Then he sent me on my way. It all went perfectly as he described it would. I got my house and went to law school.
A few years later, I ran into him at a fundraiser for firefighters. I waited in line to shake his hand. When it was my turn, he saw me and immediately said, "Ms. Lynch, how is your house?" This was the second time I had ever seen him. I was so touched. I hear there are many stories like this.
Gov. Edwin Edwards changed the course of my life just because he was a nice person. I have always been grateful.
LINDA LYNCH
retired attorney
Baton Rouge