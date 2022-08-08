Generations have grown up in the culture of legalized abortion in this country. They have been exposed to the thinking and jargon codified by this culture.
These generations, including children, have experienced unprecedented violence in public places, even in schools. Is this increasing violence related to the abortion culture?
Consider the words of a modern saint, one respected by Christians, non-Christians, and unbelievers: "I feel the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself. And if we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?”
Mother Teresa, known and recognized in her lifetime for her ministry to the poor and dying in India, made the aforementioned comment at the 1994 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Mother Teresa continued, “Jesus gave even His life to love us. So, the mother who is thinking of abortion should be helped to love … to respect the life of her child. The father … must also give until it hurts.
“By abortion, the mother does not learn to love, but kills even her own child to solve her problems. And by abortion that father is told that he does not have to take any responsibility at all for the child he has brought into the world, that father is likely to put other women into the same trouble … Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love one another, but to use any violence to get what they want.”
This saint appealed for peace and love, and especially called men to foster peace by being men for others!
ERIC CRETINI
retired music therapist
Baton Rouge