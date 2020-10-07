With the sad news of the death of former Gov. Mike Foster, I had this memory.
You see, I still have an "M" endorsement on my driver's license.
While I don't have a motorcycle anymore after selling my scooter last year, I still look forward to rides.
One of the best rides I ever had was with many other "HOGS" in the Mike Foster Reelection in Y2K that started at the Tanger Outlet in Gonzales and ended with a feast at the Governor's Mansion.
Many politicians from both sides of the aisle could certainly aim more to "Be Like Mike" (OK, I'm still a Michael Jordan fan!) in collegiality and practicality.
May he rest in peace.
KEITH JOHN PAUL HORCASITAS
social worker
Baton Rouge