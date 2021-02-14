State Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, is "pushing" a measure for increasing the gasoline tax in Louisiana. Included in the list of projects that this tax would fund would be a new bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge. Here we go again!
When a bridge was needed in New Orleans years ago and more recently in Belle Chasse the first word out of the legislators in Baton Rouge was “toll.” But when roads and bridges are needed elsewhere in the state the first word is gasoline tax.
In addition, an increase in the gas tax is proposed while we are in a pandemic and our economy is hanging by a thread, the federal government is also considering a gas tax increase, and the price of gasoline is already rising due to the ill-advised policies of President Joe Biden. How much more do those in Baton Rouge think the people of Louisiana can take?
Those who favor and vote for this tax, especially if it includes paying for a bridge in Baton Rouge, should be voted out of office as soon as possible. Better yet, I propose legislation that prohibits a new bridge over the Mississippi River unless it is funded by a toll.
SUSAN WEYER
retired physician
New Orleans