I have a few observations regarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s behavior on the field and in the locker room following LSU's victory in the national championship game:
Beckham is a lightning rod for trouble and controversy wherever he goes.
He is a prime example of early fame and fortune in the hands of someone who is so immature, selfish and undisciplined (a la Johnny Manziel).
Ed Orgeron should no longer invite him to participate in LSU team activities as an example to young players.
No coach should want him to serve as an example of being a team player.
He owes the university and the LSU team and coaches an apology for taking the focus off their remarkable achievements this season.
Of course, no apology will be forthcoming from someone who lacks the grace, humility and just plain common sense to do so.
What a shame!
Sgt. Kathy Brown
retired, New Orleans Police Department
Metairie