When I was a child, my mom told me that I could be president one day. She told me I would have to study hard in school.
Unfortunately, millions of girls worldwide are not in school and can’t imagine a future where they make the laws. It will take over 100 years to achieve gender equality in political participation at the current rate of progress.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted girls. Globally, 743 million girls have been pushed out of school and an additional 2.5 million girls are now at risk of child marriage. We have a chance to change those statistics.
Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy should support the Girls LEAD Act. This bill will identify and address barriers to female political participation. It will help normalize women’s leadership, breaking the stigma and negative cultural attitudes behind it.
The bill will also promote girl-led civil society organizations through funding and technical assistance. I urge Cassidy and Kennedy to help empower women and promote democratic ideals, which is essential to U.S. foreign policy goals.
RAYNA WOLFF
college student
New Orleans