In response to the March 7 letter from attorney Jose R. Cot, the idea that judges “ … perform their duties free from influence …” is undermined not by “[t]he attacks leveled at the men and women of our judiciary …” but by “ … their judicial decisions [which] undermine society’s faith in the rule of law and denigrate our judicial system.”
The statistical studies of Cornell, Harvard and the University of Illinois show that, in employment discrimination cases, the U.S. 5th Circuit reverses juries 4% when the employer wins, 60% when the employee wins. Thus, employee litigants have no guarantee that the judges actually “ … safeguard our civil disputes, and to deliver equal treatment under the law and unbiased justice for all.”
C-SPAN coverage shows that there is virtual blood on the floor of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as to who gets those lifetime-appointed federal judge jobs. As for the state elected judgeships, LABI, the Louisiana Chemical Association and chambers of commerce are underwriting the campaigns of employer-friendly judge wannabes.
DAN SCHEUERMANN
attorney
Baton Rouge