Would have loved to have been “in that number” Saturday in Baton Rouge.

It was a college celebration of pure, unadulterated joy, in a manner that was reminiscent of years ago — spirit, love, pride, honor, and success.

While above the deep South they were reveling in separating trash into paper and plastic, joy, yes joy, again ruled the South that day.

KATHLEEN ST. GERMAIN

retired flight attendant

New Orleans