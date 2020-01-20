BR.lsuparade.011920 TS 273.jpg
An LSU cheerleader waves a national championship flag as he and others come down Victory Hill, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the parade marking LSU's 42-25 national championship win in football over Clemson.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Would have loved to have been “in that number” Saturday in Baton Rouge.

It was a college celebration of pure, unadulterated joy, in a manner that was reminiscent of years ago — spirit, love, pride, honor, and success.

While above the deep South they were reveling in separating trash into paper and plastic, joy, yes joy, again ruled the South that day.

KATHLEEN ST. GERMAIN

retired flight attendant

New Orleans

