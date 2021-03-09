I am disgusted hearing about spineless, sycophantic politicians more inclined to follow the path of expediency than to take a principled stand.
Why should it be considered a crime or an act of wrongdoing to vote one's conscience and to vote for what one believes to be morally right? Sen. Bill Cassidy acted conscionably when he voted for Trump's impeachment. And yet his Louisiana colleagues censored him for doing so, which said more about their cowardice than it did about Cassidy's bravery.
I am neither friend nor foe of Cassidy and I don't care for his conservative orthodoxy, but his vote is commendable and should serve as an example for other politicians to follow — to vote one's conscience and assert moral independence. Why didn't the Louisiana Republican Party censure Klansman David Duke when he ran against former Gov. Edwin Edwards in 1991? If any Republican deserved censure for his actions, it was Duke. I guess a man whose past involved spewing forth racial hatred, vile anti-Semitic and White supremacist vitriol wasn't abhorrent enough to warrant censure.
The Louisiana Republican Party needs a spine. Presently, they seem to be devoid of courage and are too enamored of Trump to stand up to him. They are fearful of political retribution if they denounce Trump's behavior.
For a lesson in standing up for something larger than themselves, the party should read President Kennedy's ghostwritten "Profiles in Courage." The party will learn that Cassidy's courage was not unprecedented and that there were senators who courageously stood for principle, risking their careers and placing love of country and the Constitution above political party.
We need more politicians to assert their moral independence, instead of always toeing their party’s ideological lines. When a future "Profiles" biography is written, Cassidy's name will be mentioned. Sadly, I can't say the same for his Republican colleagues.
HUEY HARRISON
artist
New Orleans