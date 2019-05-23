Your recent headline about New Orleans flooding noting, "It doesn't seem to be getting ... better" could well have continued with "after all that federal money spent!" Competing with the flooding itself as a paramount issue is the fiscal outrage of the recently completed, massively expensive tearing out and revamping of the canals under several major neutral grounds to no evident good effect. Not to mention the countless hours over years of torturous vexation endured by anyone trying to navigate the major street closures and gridlocked detours "necessary for progress." And the loss of Jefferson Avenue's heirloom palms. Oh, well.
Flooded homes, cars, businesses now just a part of life in New Orleans, residents say after latest storm
Now, unfortunately, the question needs to be asked: What progress? That gargantuan extensive buried canal replacement should have been engineered by highly educated, skilled, experienced people working toward well-considered, holistic interface with the pumping system and the open canals to the lake. But are those canals perhaps not large enough to receive all the water from the enlarged subsurface canals project? Does Robert Mueller have any friends who can focus on all-too-real issues resulting in really massive government funds being spent with precious little to show for it? All citizens — and the media — should zero in on pressing a thorough inquiry and getting answers. One thing can be ruled out: Putin likely had better things to do than keep New Orleans swamped. But this situation is no joke.
Doug Roome
retired clinical social worker
Metairie