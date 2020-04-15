As the hysteria regarding the “novel” COVID-19 virus begins to wane in the coming months, attention will turn to the risk-benefit analysis. Conveniently, the virus will be blamed for the very high social and economic toll of the quarantine orders and the blunting of our economy.
This will make it largely impossible to distinguish the harm caused by the virus from the harm caused by the reaction to the virus. Already, the definition of causation is being fudged in the field of medical science, as dying with the virus is being counted as dying from the virus, an absurd proposition to any lawyer or medical expert who has dealt with proving or classifying cause of death.
Underreported thus far is the serious harm caused to the fabric of our democracy by the unprecedented assertion of government, mostly executive, authority. An excellent article this weekend in The Washington Post under the headline “As leaders seize powers to fight coronavirus, fear grows for democracy” calls to mind Ben Franklin’s legendary answer when asked whether the new country is a republic or a monarchy: “A republic, if you can keep it,” said Franklin.
Undeniably, we have lurched away from core democratic principles during the past few weeks based on insufficient and unreliable data, demonstrated by the almost daily modification of the outcome models. Let’s hope the government’s reaction to the virus is novel.
JIMMY R. FAIRCLOTH JR.
attorney
Alexandria