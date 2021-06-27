I very much appreciated Will Sutton's well-reasoned opinion piece about it being time for fully vaxxed people to remove the masks. He is right from a science standpoint, but I'm continuing to wear mine in public places like stores, the gas station, etc.
Only 33% of the eligible population is vaccinated. Louisiana is a very red state. In a recent poll, 40% of Republicans said they were not going to get vaccinated. So, the likelihood is pretty high that all those maskless people I now see all over the place are not vaccinated and they are not going to be vaccinated.
So, best wishes Will. I sincerely hope in Louisiana "following the science" will adequately protect you — and the rest of us.
WAYNE SMITH
retired
Covington