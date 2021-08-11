A line of vehicles in the line for COVID-19 testing gets smaller an hour after the UNO Lakefront Arena site reopens in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The COVID-19 testing site reopened on Thursday as cases rise across Louisiana. The site is open 6 days a week and also offers includes COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)