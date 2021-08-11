Louisiana, as you know by now, we’re going through another wave of COVID-19 infections. Unfortunately, I am one of the 4,119 people who tested positive two weeks ago. I likely acquired the infection while working at the New Orleans VA Hospital, from one of our patients or staff.
Note that I’m a 27-year-old with no chronic health conditions. While it was tough to be home in isolation, my COVID-19 course was quite mild. I had low-grade fevers and chills for the first two to three days, followed by muscle aches and a mild cough for a few additional days. My symptoms felt like a severe cold or a typical flu. All in all, I spent the week isolating at home, doing remote research work and catching up on TV shows.
I was vaccinated in January.
Mr. X is a 24-year-old healthy man who was hospitalized with COVID-19 on the same day that I tested positive. He came in very short of breath, with a low oxygen level and required intensive oxygen therapy called high-flow nasal cannula. He got steroids and antiviral treatment and is finally improving after a difficult week in the hospital.
Mr. X is unvaccinated.
Comparing me and Mr. X, if you had to have COVID-19, wouldn’t you rather have my course?
I got a breakthrough infection, despite my vaccination. These infections remain rare — less than 0.08% of vaccinated Americans have been infected. However, I hope that my example illustrates the benefits that my vaccine still gave me. I avoided serious illness and hospitalization, getting to sit on my couch instead of gasping for air in a hospital bed. This trend is also seen in the data — the hospitalization rate from breakthrough COVID-19 infection is nearly 0%, as is the death rate.
Louisiana, if you’re unvaccinated, I will never stop recommending the vaccine to you. Because it could save your life, keep you out of the hospital, and get us back to normal.
BRENNAN LANIER
resident physician
Houston