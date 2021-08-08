Not many people read the newspaper anymore. I suppose that more and more people are relying on the many different sources of information available to them on the internet: Facebook, blogs, twitter, etc.
One of the problems with that, however, is the reliability of many of those sources. Good newspapers employ real journalists. They actually do research about the stories they write. They dig, they talk to multiple sources. They use the freedom of information laws to get information from otherwise reluctant sources, some of whom are withholding the very information that will expose their corruption or incompetence. They report real facts, not what has become known as, “alternative facts” so often presented by digital media and cable news outlets as true, when they are not.
Then there is the satisfaction of sitting down with a real newspaper and a cup of coffee in the morning. It is a familiar friend that you are pretty certain you can trust to tell you what you need to know. There is news, and there are opinions, and they tell you which is which. The writers are pros who work hard to get a story and present it right. The sports writers are excellent and entertaining, as is the award-winning photography. And if that isn’t reason enough to read the paper, there’s always the horoscopes. Today mine told me that, “An open conversation will encourage romance.” I’m not too sure that will play out though. My wife was advised to, “Keep your life simple.”
So if you really want to know what is going on around here and elsewhere, put your phone down and read the newspaper.
ED BROCK
retired Army officer
Baton Rouge