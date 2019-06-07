I would love to see New Orleans honor Leah Chase in a permanent way. I'm imagining a bronze statue of her in a prominent place. Leah Chase Circle or Leah Circle is one idea. Perhaps Orleans Avenue would be more appropriate for a statue of her. I feel so fortunate to have dined in her restaurant during the time of day that she came out of the kitchen to welcome all of her guests, one by one. In my opinion, our own queen of Creole cuisine, civil rights advocate, arts advocate and just plain wonderful human deserves to be honored, and her legacy should never be forgotten. I only met her briefly that one time, but I will always remember her beautiful smile and that light in her eyes. Rest in peace, Leah Chase. You are loved and will be missed by so many souls.
P.R. Cochran
self-employed
Gentilly