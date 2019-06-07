Grand marshal Oswald Jones carries a portrait of late Leah Chase as members of the Treme Brass Band perform during a second line tribute to the chef at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, La., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Chase, whose Dooky Chase restaurant location at the airport opened in 2013, passed away June 1st at age 96. Leah's Kitchen, which will be run by Chase's grandson Edgar Chase IV, will be a part of the airport's $1 billion terminal expansion.