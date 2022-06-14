The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay in the ruling that requires the Legislature to redraw the state’s congressional districts. It based this stay not on the consideration whether the arguments are constitutionally correct but whether the timeline can be done in time for the November elections.
Thankfully, Gov. John Bel Edwards is not canceling the special session he has called for our lawmakers to do their jobs: Draw the congressional district maps in compliance with the Voting Rights Act.
In fact, this call that requires lawmakers to return for a special session should not be bankrolled by the taxpayers: Lawmakers failed to do what was legally required in the first place, and they knew it.
We the people are tired of political deflategates. In addition, the game is further stacked when presidents can choose the judges that decide outcomes, as is evident when judges are defined by who appointed them.
Don’t be fooled by the politicians when they say we should not be listening to the congressional hearings on the political corruption of their “leader/cult figure.” This is the root.
And one of the ways we can claim the power and voice of the people is to abolish the Electoral College that ignores the popular vote.
DONNA CAIRE
massage therapist
Abita Springs