I admire Raymond Arroyo, whom James Gill denounced in “Don’t expect Pope Francis to bless Endymion pick,” The Advocate, Jan. 16.
I’ve known Arroyo personally and professionally for 20 years. He is a good-natured, delightful raconteur and writer. His dignified treatments of Mother Angelica as her editor and definitive biographer strengthened the faith and hope of myriad readers, Catholic and non-Catholic. Raymond wrote a series of smart, suspenseful children’s books; produced "The Birth of Christ," a musical oratorio periodically broadcast on PBS; covers world news and events; and interviews thinkers and newsmakers on compelling topics. His observations are well-crafted and elegant.
Gill libels Arroyo and demeans Catholicism, peppering his profile with damning but entirely inapt allusions: Cotton Mather, a Salem witch-trial Puritan; Reconstruction; anti-Darwinists; Torquemada and the Spanish Inquisition 800 years ago; Donald Trump; and the devil himself. He mocks Catholic belief, specifically the Real Presence of the Son of God in the Eucharist, as “quaint.”
The “devil” comment allegedly uttered by the pope appears in a National Catholic Reporter piece by a self-described “man of the left” in his politics and religious sensibilities. An NCR piece Gill doesn’t reference criticized “the pope’s satanic language.” America Magazine agreed, its author stating, “I wish the pope found a more fruitful way to engage his critics than characterizing their work as coming from the devil.”
Gill insists Endymion is “staking out a position in disputes … roiling American society,” and civil society is split because of “Trump’s fantasies about stolen elections.” Staunchly on the side opposing Trump, Gill assigns no blame to them for rejecting the 2016 election and for their wearisome “Resistance” scorning Trump and anyone who isn’t as spiteful as they are. But then, Gill’s politics are his business. Except when they spawn scurrilous attacks on virtuous people.
JOSEPH LOONEY
writer
New Orleans