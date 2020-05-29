It appears the chance of surviving the annual flu in the U.S. is around .9998 whereas the chance of surviving coronavirus may be slightly less or .9996.
However, the real concern should be the fear that has paralyzed and shut down the country. This is having a devastating effect on our health care system and economy. Delaying going to doctors or hospitals, postponing surgeries, not being diagnosed with serious health problems, not being vaccinated, not being treated or taking medication for existing health conditions along with increased alcohol and drug consumption.
Add this to millions of people unemployed, the loss of jobs and businesses will cause financial conditions that will drastically affect people that will linger for many years long after this virus is gone and forgotten.
KEITH LAPEROUSE
land title abstractor
New Iberia