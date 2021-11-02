“Government is not the answer to America’s problems. Government is the problem.”
Ronald Reagan rode that bumper sticker slogan to the White House in 1980 and Republicans have run up many a political victory following that same strategy.
But what is government? The word is in the first paragraph in the Declaration of Independence. Government is humans getting together as a group to try and accomplish things that they cannot do as individuals.
Presumably the aim is for the common good. Which, in America, has been agreed upon by the majority, with respect for the viewpoint of the minority. And government cannot force humans, especially in America, to do anything that they don’t want to do.
Laws, enacted by humans, try to get humans to go along and do things, as individuals, which benefit the whole. So how did America go from Reagan’s mantra to “No guvment gonna tell me to take a shot” — even though the same folks took a battery of shots as youngsters in order to protect other kids from getting sick.
It’s time for America to re-examine the words Reagan spoke in 1980, lest we lose American democracy and descend into mass chaos.
ALEX CHAPMAN
lawyer
Ville Platte