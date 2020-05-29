My wife and I went to the doctor today for our routine health checkup. While going to and from the doctor's office, we stopped to get gas and another time to get a drink. Both times I observed police officers in these facilities and neither one was wearing a protective mask.
I asked the officer why he wasn't wearing a mask and his response was that he didn't feel like wearing one. Now, If these guys don't feel it necessary to wear masks for their and my safety, what kind of signal is this sending to the people about protecting themselves? I don't think either one of these gentlemen would venture out in the line of duty without their other required protective gear, so why wouldn't they want to wear a protective mask when interacting with members of the public.
I spent a number of years in the Navy, underground mining and the chemical industry. Each activity required safety equipment that didn't look pretty or feel all that great to wear, but based on experts, it was designed to protect me and my fellow workers. I do believe the two officers I saw are setting a bad example for younger people and the population in general.
Officers should wear all of their protective equipment. Our lives and theirs may depend on it.
RICHARD STAGNOLI
retired safety auditor
Central