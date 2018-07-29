Regarding your recent article, "Unchanged views, 'bigger national profile': How Steve Scalise has grown stronger after near-fatal shooting," as a current subscriber to your newspaper, I'll expect to see “fair and balanced” journalism by way of a full article on each of Steve Scalise's challengers.
Frankly, I am quite tired of the mantra that since no Democrat has had this particular office for many years, it is a race that should be given up on. As a Louisiana resident, I've experienced Scalise to be a representative who, among many other things, has locked the door to his constituents' requests for meetings, has a staff that is rude and condescending, and refuses to engage in town halls or other interactive opportunities. His policies are hurtful to our citizens and our state.
I welcome a challenger who will discuss and expose all the issues and invite direct conversation with the actual people he claims to represent. I would rather a challenger who demands the facts, rather than someone who, as your article states, is an "unabashed defender of Donald Trump." Facts don't lie, and Louisiana's record on the topics that most impact its citizens is dreadfully dim and unacceptable. Much of this is because of politicians like Steve Scalise, who (while smiling for the photo op) vote to take away health care and essential services from Louisiana residents, while also voting for policies that are dreadfully dangerous to our environment.
Wake up, folks. This politician is in it for notoriety and power and maybe extra bucks in his pocket — not because he cares about what is best for his constituents and our state. If that were the case, your life situation and that of our state would be much better than it is.
It's time to demand a representative who will care how policies are impacting our lives, our cities and our world. The Advocate can help us decide who that should be by offering full pieces on all the candidates.
Joyce Thomas
retired
New Orleans