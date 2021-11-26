The argument against split-jury verdicts is insane. The U.S. Supreme Court makes life-or-death decisions every day based on a simple majority.
There is no magic in the number 12. A simple majority should be the law of the land.
Regardless of what the liberals claim, the numbers work the same for Black and White people.
Why can't an attorney go before the Supreme Court and ask them: "If a simple majority is good enough for you, why is it not good enough for the rest of the nation?"
Lord forgive me if I am asking for common sense from the high court.
HERBERT LANDRY
retired police officer
Slidell