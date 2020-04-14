On April 6, we marked four weeks since Ochsner Health received our first positive COVID-19 patient. Those four weeks have seen unprecedented change across our state and our country. The world we live in today — one where social distancing, ventilators and personal protection equipment are common topics of conversation — looks very different. But the level and quality of care we provide at our hospitals does not.
Four months ago, the world did not know this virus existed. Now, we are learning everything we can to combat it. Treatment continues to evolve every day as we learn more about this disease affecting our communities, the people we love and our patients. As providers, it is our responsibility to adapt our clinical protocols and practices accordingly.
But our end-goal remains the same — and it’s consistent with the oath we took as physicians and caregivers.
At Ochsner, our promise to every patient who walks through our doors is that we will provide them the best care possible. One of our founders, Dr. Alton Ochsner, said it best: “Don't forget that you're treating people. You are not treating disease, but people.” This has never been truer.
The decisions we make are not about conserving personal protection equipment. Or reserving ventilators. Or freeing up capacity. We are talking about people and making medical decisions in the best interests of our patients. Have we had to make some modifications based on infection control? Yes. But never at the expense of a patient’s health or safety.
Every morning and evening, I round on our units at Ochsner Medical Center — Jefferson Highway, including the units most affected by COVID-19. And every morning, I am moved by the teamwork I witness, the spirit of our staff, and the empathy shown to our patients and their families. These are the constants that make us who we are.
The world is different, but we are not. We are guided by the same mission. And our dedication to take care of people will not waiver.
At the end of this — and there will be an end — we will be remembered for the care we provide, the compassion we show and the good that we do. I am grateful for that and for the health care professionals who deliver on this promise every day.
ROBERT I. HART
chief medical officer, Ochsner Health
New Orleans