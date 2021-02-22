Could we have stopped the virus? Yes. Science seems to tell us that we could have. If we had started out following the simple rules of conduct, who knows what the impact could have been?
It takes the following mitigating acts: Wear a mask, distance yourself from others and wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds. Most of us said to ourselves that really isn’t too difficult! We can and should do all three.
Many are. But not enough understand that in doing these three steps we are showing our respect for each other. Maybe in doing them we are even showing a love for one another.
Too many believed, early on and still do, that it is stupid and unnecessary. Many died thinking that COVID-19 wasn’t real. Many behave selfishly. They may think that the virus will not affect them and they are not considering the welfare of others.
It is not too late to get this under control. Start, if you haven’t already, putting on the mask and do it correctly. It should cover your nose, mouth and chin. Watch how close you get to others and stay away from groups, especially where there are nonbelievers, who are not wearing masks.
Vaccines will eventually stop the virus. Not yet.
Maybe if we all had taken this seriously we could have saved many lives. Let’s take it seriously now and save lives. We can still make a difference.
MARY LARSON
retired CPA
Baton Rouge