I’m no climate scientist, not even close. I’ve got a degree in English Literature from Tulane University and I flew airliners around the world for 34 years. From that perch on high, I’ve observed the natural wonders of this earth we live on.
From that Nobel-nominated child climate wonder, Greta Thunberg, we learn that global warming is the responsibility of humans. Has she never seen the magnificent glacier-carved fiords of her neighbor, Norway? Did those glaciers recede after Europe's Industrial Revolution?
I’ve flown over our Great Lakes and New York state's Finger Lakes. Did the glaciers that formed them recede after neighboring Detroit started mass producing internal combustion engines?
And where did the inland sea that covered much of Utah go? When it dried up it left behind The Great Salt Lake and the Bonneville Salt Flats. Did that happen after the Mormons brought flatulent livestock to “The Promised Land!”
There are countless other examples around the globe. The climate has been constantly changing for millions of years.
The view from the cockpit windows of my 747 has given me a great appreciation for the magnificently diverse planet that we live on and I certainly wouldn’t advocate for anything that would harm it but nature's forces are much more powerful than anything we can do.
If Earth's orbit around our lifeblood, our sun, wobbled just a few hundred kilometers nearer or farther, it would have more effect on our climate than anything humankind could ever do.
W. THOMAS ZANDER
airline pilot
New Orleans