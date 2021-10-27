The Faculty Assembly of the School of Medicine at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center — New Orleans would like to express strong public support for LSU System President William Tate and his actions stemming from the internal audit concerning the conduct of our campus’ senior administrators.
The mission of our medical center is to create research and learning environment of excellence dedicated to effectively carrying out all activities with the highest standard of ethics, openness, fairness, respect, professionalism, and accountability. The audit findings clearly identify that LSUHSC-NO values were not upheld at the highest levels of leadership within our institution. The conduct detailed in the audit is clearly at odds with these stated values and should continue to be eradicated at all levels within our system.
To that end, we are equally pleased to express our collective voice of strong support for Dr. Steve Nelson as our campus’ interim chancellor. Nelson is a passionate leader with a strong track record of excellence in teaching, research and, most recently, effective leadership as our medical school dean. We have great confidence in Nelson and from our collective experience know he is committed to the necessary work for LSUHSC-NO’s growth.
LSUHSC-NO produces more healthcare professionals who remain in our state than any other campus, and we share in Nelson’s vision to improve access to quality healthcare for all our citizens. Our faculty eagerly anticipate working with Nelson to foster a collaborative and academic environment both espoused by our values and necessary for our collective success as a medical center. Together, we can rebuild the trust of our faculty, staff, and students who have chosen to make our campus a part of their lives. Our patients and the people of Louisiana deserve nothing less.
PINKI PRASAD, MD
president, LSUHSC School of Medicine Faculty Assembly
New Orleans