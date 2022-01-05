When I read the editorial headline, “Sito Narcisse’s secrecy can only make voters wonder,” I wondered which act of secrecy The Advocate meant. I am a parent of children educated in East Baton Rouge Public School System. Here is one disturbing revelation.
Glen Oaks High School hosted a pilot program with Baton Rouge Community College last semester. In late November, the larger parent body was made aware of this partnership and that all rising ninth graders would be on a new curriculum track that mandates two dual-enrollment classes per semester with the goal of earning an associate’s degree as well as a high school diploma.
This information was shared on the EBRPSS website, lauded on TV by Sharon Williams, chief of schools, and dictated at meetings with high school principals. "Pathways to Bright Futures," the program, comes with a crafted brochure that states at the top: “Beginning Fall 2022-2023 for all first-time ninth-graders!” When questioned, Narcisse claimed that this was a “typo,” because dual enrollment is “optional.”
The only option parents have is whether or not their child’s grade in the dual enrollment class is on the permanent college record, according to Narcisse. Admissions offices from LSU, Southern, UL Lafayette, Nicholls, Mississippi State and Tulane have each stated that the grades will remain on the permanent college transcript. Parental choice to opt-out is nonexistent.
Recent LEAP scores state that half of current students have not mastered grade-level reading skills. Their parents must be horrified.
Another “secret” is what is to be done with the qualified and certified advanced placement and other faculty currently employed. Are they graduate assistants for the BRCC faculty? Who will actually be present in the classrooms?
All children deserve an encouraging and enriching developmentally appropriate education. We cannot keep entrusting their futures to someone who paves over the truth with absurdity.
MARY JUNEAU
business owner
Baton Rouge