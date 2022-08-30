I read with dismay The Advocate’s Aug. 14 front-page feature about the Daiquiri Factory’s 1981 opening: an interview with one man remembering events from 40 years ago about beating the system.
I found misinformation: No local Mothers Against Drunk Driving group sent black balloons to the Daiquiri Factory. What a puerile stunt! There was no documentation and only two dates.
Bragging about the “victory” over those trying to prevent highway deaths was abhorrent. It pandered to those who brag about cheating on their taxes and then complain about bad roads and lack of services. Only the cavalier attitude toward alcohol-involved deaths on the road seemed genuine.
Lafayette MADD was formed in spring 1982; I was the first president. With support from the Acadiana Safety Association, Asbury United Methodist Church, Judge Kaliste Saloom, District Attorney Nathan Stansbury, Mayor Dud Lastrapes and state legislator Ron Gomez, MADD helped draft state and local laws establishing a court monitoring system, a rehabilitation program and a task force which implemented 2 a.m. bar closings and an open-container law. Unfortunately, the latter was overturned by a Vermilion Parish judge who ruled that a piece of masking tape was equivalent to a factory seal.
The road was not easy. Legislators ridiculed us and I received anonymous 2 a.m. telephone calls from bars calling me a Communist (OK) and a Yankee (not OK!).
MADD made a difference.
The sad thing is that while people were open to change for one brief moment, old attitudes have prevailed. A Sept. 8, 2013 newspaper article cites an analysis by The Daily Advertiser of drunk-driving cases, which found that most people arrested in Lafayette Parish for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs spent little or no time behind bars — even those with as many as four OWIs.
MAY WAGGONER
professor emerita
Lafayette