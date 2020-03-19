As I was watching a nearly two-hour news conference from the Rose Garden with our president and his team of the smartest doctors and experts that he could muster together to deal with the coronavirus, I couldn't help but wonder why they didn't have someone there with a disinfectant cloth wiping down the microphone and podium (many held onto it) after each speaker spoke (and naturally caused spit to defile the mic) and held the mic with their hands to adjust the mic (some stepped back and rubbed their faces) and then they shook hands with the president — except one — and each other as they shared congratulations with each other as they left the Rose Garden.
I can't believe they palpably failed to demonstrate leadership and that no one in the press gallery asked the president’s team about the glaring omission of failing to disinfect as they preached to Americans how we should do such and such and be so very careful not to spread the virus. Seems to me this was like the classic line written by John Selden in his “Table Talk” (c. 1654): “Do as I say, not as I do.”
WARREN PERRIN
lawyer
Lafayette