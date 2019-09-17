I'm a 71-year-old male who loves athletics, and like most guys like me, I love to watch football. But I am now totally disgusted with the way the game is being handled by the NFL's referees. These men have now dumped on the New Orleans Saints one too many times.
I watched this past Sunday when a fumble by the L.A. Rams was blown dead as an incomplete pass, and it cost the Saints a touchdown. Yes, the Saints did get credit for a fumble recovery, but the play was blown dead, and it cost them dearly. These referees need to be held to a higher standard, and by that I mean they should have to be accountable for their actions. These guys should be fined for poor performance on the field just as if a player were to do something wrong or illegal.
The referees have the ability not only to control a particular play but to control the outcome of an entire game. When they make egregious errors, as they did in the last two games in which the Saints played the Rams, they should have to pay for it. A fine and/or suspension should be allowed to happen. I cannot see one good reason these men should get away with obvious bad behavior by being able to shift the outcome of a game by making a bad call (and they seem to do it with regularity). The NFL can and should put a stop to it by fining these guys or at least suspending them just as players are suspended for improper actions. There is no way to tell if they are actually cheating, but holding them accountable in this manner could definitely help. So come on, Commissioner, do your job and force them to act responsibly (unless you are in on it).
Paul Eskine
retired
Metairie