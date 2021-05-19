In response to Susan Rotolo’s letter on May 13, I agree with just about everything she said — except for her calling for a civil, humble role model.
We had some of those civil, humble, role models in recent past. Mitt Romney, John McCain, George H.W. Bush. All losers.
The only way to continue the policies she pointed out in her letter is to elect another self-confident, brash, toe-stomper like Donald Trump. A civil, humble leader, role model or not, is always devoured by the Washington swamp dwellers.
GERRY VILLAVASO
retired sales representative
Erwinville