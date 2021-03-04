Regarding State Sen. Robert Mills recent letter, I wonder: What is “extremist” about ordinary citizens demanding judicious use of their tax dollars? Isn’t that exactly the kind of bedrock American value that a conservative like Mills would support? Or is his concern that Industrial Tax Exemption applications get a “fair and professional evaluation” just a nostalgic longing to put those decisions back into the hands of corporate lobbyists?
I live in Bossier City and am a Sunday School director serving a Shreveport congregation that has been a member institution of Together Louisiana and its local affiliate, North Louisiana Interfaith, for over a decade. As Mills knows, having met with us in Shreveport, Interfaith and Together Louisiana are nonpartisan and cross lines of race, faith, ethnicity and political affiliation to work together on the issues most affecting families in our congregations.
One issue has been much-needed reform of the ITE program. Created in 1936 to attract new businesses and incentivize job creation and expansion, the ITEP evolved over the years into a bloated, rubber-stamp giveaway to large corporations by the unelected Board of Commerce and Industry, with no input from the localities most affected.
Together Louisiana informed Gov. John Bel Edwards of his authority over that board, which he used in 2016 to restore local control and place some guardrails around ITEP incentives. These reforms, and citizens paying attention, have resulted in the return of millions of dollars to local tax bases.
In 2019, St. John the Baptist Parish rejected Marathon Oil’s application for an exemption for work already completed, thus adding $40 million to their tax base. The Folgers exemptions recently turned down in New Orleans will save $2.9 million for schools at a time when they need it most, and about $25 million for local public services across the board for the next 10 years. In 2018, the school boards of Caddo and Bossier parishes turned down an ITEP application from Calumet Lubricants Co., where Mills is a vice president.
While Mills is right that “our economy is vulnerable and hurting,” the answer to our recovery and prosperity does not lie in reckless giveaways to corporations at the expense of schools, roads, law enforcement and other public services. After all, quality public services are more likely to attract new businesses than tax exemptions.
While some exemptions can be useful tools for economic development, and Interfaith has even gone before the Caddo Parish Commission in support of an exemption that was creating new jobs, we want more accountability and transparency in the process, including consistent standards of review. To use Mills’ own words, we believe that is the best way to guarantee that each application gets a “fair and professional evaluation.”
SUSAN CALDWELL
religious education director
Bossier City