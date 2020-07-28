Commendations to you for sharing the history of the establishment of Pontchartrain Park with the readership. The story revealed the tenaciousness of how African Americans, in spite of their education, occupation and/or desire to obtain decent housing, were forced to initiate middle class housing, albeit segregated. The creation of the Park enabled them to succeed in achieving their goal of homeownership.
While the Park was established in 1955, I found it extremely disheartening that Southern University at New Orleans (the only public Historically Black College and University in New Orleans), which was founded in September 1956 and opened in September 1959 north of Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Press Drive, adjacent to Morning Star Baptist Church and directly across from the Joseph M. Bartholomew Golf Course, was not given any consideration in the story. The presence of the university was not mentioned in your story. Many Park residents are former faculty and staff, current employees and graduates of the university.
As an aside, in 2005, Emmett W. Bashful Boulevard, at Press Drive, was officially renamed for Dr. Bashful, who was the first chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans. Dr. Bashful served the University for 28 years. The boulevard/street was previously named Robert E. Lee Boulevard.
GLORIA BARTLEY MOULTRIE
Southern University at New Orleans alumna and retiree
New Orleans