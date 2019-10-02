After wrapping up National Suicide Prevention Month in September, now is a good time to remind ourselves that suicide prevention requires year-round vigilance from all of us. My focus as a psychologist is to prevent suicide among veterans. I also work with the public to build awareness of help that is available for someone who appears to be in crisis or thinking of suicide.
The first step is being able to discuss this topic with someone we care about. Fear of having an uncomfortable conversation can prevent us from voicing concerns. But considering the alternative — what could happen if no one were to speak up — the right thing to do becomes clear.
When talking with a loved one who is having a difficult time, you may find they need more help than you can provide. In a situation like this, it’s important to know who to turn to.
The Veterans Crisis Line is an emergency mental health resource available across the U.S. It can be accessed by dialing (800) 273-8255 (TALK), then pressing 1, or by text at 828255.
Since its creation in 2007, the Veterans Crisis Line has received over a million calls, leading to approximately 40,000 lifesaving rescues and many more referrals to mental health care.
In our region, veterans who call the Crisis Line are connected with the suicide prevention team at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System. As a member of that team, I am honored to have the privilege of serving Veterans. The work we do here is often challenging, but the need for suicide prevention awareness is too great for us to give up hope.
In 2017, 47,173 adults died by suicide in the U.S. Of them, 6,139 were veterans. As many as 70% of them had never been to VA health care. Connecting at-risk veterans with mental health care can save lives. Here’s what you need to know:
- If you think someone you know is at risk of suicide, please have the conversation.
- If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line at (800) 273-8255 (TALK) and press 1.
- For veterans, same-day urgent mental health appointments are available at the veterans medical center in New Orleans, as well as VA outpatient clinics in Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Franklin, Hammond, Houma and Slidell.
Knowing this information and using it at the right time can make all the difference for someone who is in a crisis. It’s everyone’s responsibility to know how to find help in a time of need.
Daniel DeBrule
psychologist, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System
New Orleans